Us Job Growth Slowed More Than Expected In June And Payroll Gains For The Prior Two Months Were Revised Lower

In a surprising development, U.S. job growth has slowed significantly in June, as payroll gains from the previous two months were revised downward, signaling a cooling labor market. The Labor Department's report revealed that unemployment dipped to 4.2%, but this was primarily due to 720,000 individuals leaving the workforce, marking the lowest participation rate in over five years.

Economists suggest this employment deceleration may be a delayed consequence of the ongoing Middle East conflict. Christopher Rupkey, the chief economist at FWDBONDS, expressed concern that the Fed may react unfavorably to the latest employment numbers, particularly given the stronger job outlook just a month prior.

The latest data showed a mere 57,000 increase in nonfarm payrolls for June, a stark contrast to economists' predictions. Despite the slowdown, traders are still betting on monetary policy tightening by September, with only a 60% chance of a rate hike, down from the previous estimate of 75%. The participation rate decline continues to be driven by factors such as an immigration crackdown and hesitancy in layoffs amid lingering COVID-19 fallout.