Wall Street Surges on Softer Job Data: Rate Hike Fears Ease

Wall Streets Main Indexes Rose On Thursday As A Softerthanexpected Employment Report For June Tempered Expectations Of Interest Rate Hikes By The Federal Reserve The Closely Watched Nonfarm Payrolls Report Showed The Us Economy Added

Wall Street's major indexes soared on Thursday following the release of a milder-than-anticipated employment report for June, reducing fears of aggressive interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

The U.S. economy saw the addition of 57,000 jobs in June, falling short of economist's forecasts of 110,000, with the unemployment rate matching expectations at 4.2%. This softer job growth could lead the Federal Reserve to reconsider plans for increasing borrowing costs.

At 9:48 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average had increased by 447.72 points to reach 52,752.96, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite gained significantly as well. Despite prior concerns that a robust labor market might lead the Fed to focus more on inflation, the latest data suggests a renewed focus on employment stability.