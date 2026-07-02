U.S. Job Growth Slows, Signals Labor Market Stability Amid Economic Shifts

Us Job Growth Slowed More Than Expected In June And Data For The Prior Month Was Revised Lower

In June, U.S. job growth witnessed a more pronounced slowdown than anticipated, with May’s figures also seeing downward revisions. Nevertheless, the unemployment rate fell to 4.2%, reflecting a stable labor market, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ latest report.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by 57,000 in June, overshadowing the prior month’s adjusted figure of 129,000. Economists had predicted a 110,000 increase. The moderation appears to be a realignment with other labor market indicators, rather than a fundamental shift. Concurrently, financial markets perceived a 50.7% likelihood of a September rate hike by the Federal Reserve.

Ongoing strengths in payrolls are underscored by historical lows in layoffs, despite various economic challenges. The U.S.-Iran ceasefire has alleviated some labor market risks, while economists maintain an optimistic outlook for sustained job growth in the future.