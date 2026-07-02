U.S. Stock Futures Rise Amid Weak Jobs Report

U.S. stock futures gained on Thursday after a weaker-than-expected jobs report decreased the likelihood of imminent Federal Reserve interest rate hikes. The Labor Department noted 57,000 new jobs in contrast to the anticipated 110,000. Futures sharply rose in the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq indices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Us Stock Index Futures Extended Gains On Thursday After A Weakerthanexpected Jobs Report Tempered Expectations For Interest Rate Hikes By The Federal Reserve This Year A Labor Department Report Showed The Us Economy Added | Updated: 02-07-2026 18:04 IST | Created: 02-07-2026 18:04 IST
U.S. Stock Futures Rise Amid Weak Jobs Report
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U.S. stock index futures rose on Thursday following a jobs report that fell below expectations. The report suggested fewer new jobs, which may dampen Federal Reserve interest rate hikes.

The Labor Department reported 57,000 jobs added last month, whereas economists predicted a rise of 110,000. The unemployment rate matched expectations at 4.2%.

As of 08:30 a.m. ET, the Dow E-minis increased by 196 points, or 0.38%, S&P 500 E-minis by 30.5 points, or 0.4%, and Nasdaq 100 E-minis by 180 points, or 0.6%.

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