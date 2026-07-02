Wall Street Rises on Softer Employment Report

Wall Street's primary indices surged on Thursday following a weaker-than-anticipated employment report for June. This report eased market concerns over potential interest-rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. At the open, the Dow Jones rose by 90 points, the S&P 500 climbed 11.9 points, and the Nasdaq increased by 7.4 points.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wall Streets Main Indexes Opened Higher On Thursday After A Softerthanexpected Employment Report For June Tempered Expectations For Interestrate Hikes By The Federal Reserve The Dow Jones Industrial Average Rose Points | Updated: 02-07-2026 19:03 IST | Created: 02-07-2026 19:03 IST
Wall Street Rises on Softer Employment Report
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Wall Street's main indexes surged at the opening bell on Thursday, buoyed by a softer-than-expected employment report for June. This unexpected data has influenced market sentiment, suggesting that imminent interest-rate hikes by the Federal Reserve might be tempered.

In early trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 90 points, or 0.17%, reaching 52,395.22. The S&P 500 also climbed, adding 11.9 points, or 0.16%, for an opening of 7,495.14. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite saw a modest rise of 7.4 points, or 0.03%, setting it at 26,047.382.

Investors are closely monitoring economic indicators like the June employment report, weighing their potential impact on Federal Reserve policies. The market's reaction illustrates the heightened sensitivity to news that might affect interest rate decisions in the coming months.

TRENDING

1
Centre Approves Better Quality Rice for Over 80 Crore PMGKAY Beneficiaries

Centre Approves Better Quality Rice for Over 80 Crore PMGKAY Beneficiaries

India
2
Durban Steps Up Clean-Up Ahead of Hollywoodbets Durban July

Durban Steps Up Clean-Up Ahead of Hollywoodbets Durban July

South Africa
3
Crypto Fortunes: Trump Family's Digital Wealth Surge

Crypto Fortunes: Trump Family's Digital Wealth Surge

Global
4
Anthropic Gains Green Light for AI Models: U.S. Lifts Export Controls

Anthropic Gains Green Light for AI Models: U.S. Lifts Export Controls

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

ADB Warns China Must Reform Climate Finance as Net Zero Could Cost Up to CNY487 Trillion

World Bank Calls for Flexible Service Delivery as Conflict Deepens Across 26 Fragile Nations

Why Developing Nations Need Different Energy Policies Than Rich Economies, World Bank Finds

Investment Needs More Than Tax Breaks: OECD Maps a Better Growth Strategy for Latin America

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026