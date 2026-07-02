Wall Street Rises on Softer Employment Report

Wall Streets Main Indexes Opened Higher On Thursday After A Softerthanexpected Employment Report For June Tempered Expectations For Interestrate Hikes By The Federal Reserve The Dow Jones Industrial Average Rose Points

Wall Street's main indexes surged at the opening bell on Thursday, buoyed by a softer-than-expected employment report for June. This unexpected data has influenced market sentiment, suggesting that imminent interest-rate hikes by the Federal Reserve might be tempered.

In early trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 90 points, or 0.17%, reaching 52,395.22. The S&P 500 also climbed, adding 11.9 points, or 0.16%, for an opening of 7,495.14. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite saw a modest rise of 7.4 points, or 0.03%, setting it at 26,047.382.

Investors are closely monitoring economic indicators like the June employment report, weighing their potential impact on Federal Reserve policies. The market's reaction illustrates the heightened sensitivity to news that might affect interest rate decisions in the coming months.