Colombia's Fiscal Future: A New Debt Deal in the Works

Colombian President-elect Abelardo De La Espriella has tasked his future finance minister with negotiating a new deal on the national public debt with international lenders. This move is part of a strategy to stabilize Colombia's financial situation and ensure economic sustainability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 02-07-2026 19:52 IST | Created: 02-07-2026 19:52 IST
Colombia's Fiscal Future: A New Debt Deal in the Works

In a significant move to address Colombia's mounting public debt, President-elect Abelardo De La Espriella has directed his soon-to-be finance minister, Miguel Gomez, to initiate discussions with international banks and multilateral organizations. The goal is to renegotiate the country's fiscal obligations for improved financial stability.

De La Espriella made the announcement via a post on social media platform X, stressing the urgency of 'giving oxygen to the state's finances.' The plan outlines efforts to realign fiscal policies to accommodate Colombia's economic needs and ensure future growth.

The selected finance minister, Gomez, will meet with overseas financial powers in Washington to kickstart this crucial dialogue, aiming to secure better terms for the Colombian government and its citizens.

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