Tech Giants Propel Space and Science Frontiers

The Japanese government grants $912 million to Rakuten for a satellite network. NASA awards $590 million to companies for moon lander missions. Anthropic launches 'Claude Science,' an AI research workbench. These moves signify major advances in satellite communication, lunar exploration, and scientific research capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Following Is A Summary Of Current Science News Briefs Rakuten Satellite Project To Receive Up To Million In Japan Govt Grant The Japanese Government Will Grant Up To Billion Yen Million To Rakuten Group To Help It Build A Satellite Communications Network | Updated: 02-07-2026 10:28 IST | Created: 02-07-2026 10:28 IST
Tech Giants Propel Space and Science Frontiers
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The Japanese government has announced a substantial investment in space communication, granting up to $912 million to the Rakuten Group. This initiative aims to build a satellite communications network in partnership with U.S.-based AST SpaceMobile, as confirmed by Rakuten's spokesperson on Tuesday.

In other space-related advancements, NASA has allocated $590 million in contracts to three companies, namely Astrobotic, Firefly Aerospace, and Intuitive Machines. These contracts will support uncrewed lunar lander missions, scheduled for late 2028, as part of NASA's Artemis program to enhance commercial activities on the moon.

Further bolstering scientific capabilities, Anthropic has launched an AI research workbench called 'Claude Science.' This tool is designed to streamline research processes, offering scientists a specialized user interface for data analysis and complex computing tasks.

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