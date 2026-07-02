Launch to the Future: Space Innovations Soar Globally

Scientific advancements take center stage with Japan’s Rakuten receiving government grants for satellite networks, NASA awarding substantial contracts for moon lander missions, Anthropic unveiling the Claude Science AI tool, and India’s Skyroot Aerospace gearing up for its maiden orbital rocket launch, marking key milestones in global space exploration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Following Is A Summary Of Current Science News Briefs Rakuten Satellite Project To Receive Up To Million In Japan Govt Grant The Japanese Government Will Grant Up To Billion Yen Million To Rakuten Group To Help It Build A Satellite Communications Network | Updated: 02-07-2026 18:28 IST | Created: 02-07-2026 18:28 IST
Launch to the Future: Space Innovations Soar Globally

Scientific breakthroughs are propelling global advancements as the Japanese government pledges support to Rakuten's satellite project with a hefty $912 million grant.

In another aerospace development, NASA has allocated $590 million for moon lander missions, entrusting Astrobotic, Firefly Aerospace, and Intuitive Machines with delivering key components.

Meanwhile, Anthropic has introduced Claude Science, an AI research tool designed to streamline scientific inquiry, while India's Skyroot Aerospace prepares for its groundbreaking Vikram-1 rocket launch, the nation's first private space venture aiming for orbital success.

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