AI Boom Faces Critical Threats from Chip Shortages and Rising Costs

Nuvama Institutional Equities warns that while the AI sector is booming with strong cash flows, it is vulnerable to disruptions, particularly from chip shortages which pose a significant threat. The brokerage firm suggests that a supply shock or a sharp rise in US Federal Reserve interest rates could mark a turning point in this thriving industry.

Higher hardware prices are inflating hyperscalers' capital expenditures, squeezing cash flows at a time when AI monetization is limited. This pressure may force investors to reassess their investment plans as capex surges and hardware stocks exhibit excess. Valuations are now around 10 times price-to-book compared to 2-4 times before the AI era, and there's a burgeoning IPO boom reminiscent of past market peaks.

The report highlights the early stages of AI adoption amid weak global growth outside of the sector. Semiconductor prices have more than doubled in the last year, making it difficult to transfer these costs to end users. The overall economic landscape remains fragile, and a slowdown in AI mania may occur post-capex mania, leading to a drop in costs and a potential explosion in AI adoption.