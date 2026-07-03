Switzerland Shines: Advances to FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16

Switzerland triumphed over Algeria with a 2-0 score in the FIFA World Cup 2026, securing their spot in the Round of 16. Breel Embolo's standout performance earned him Player of the Match, and Dan Ndoye's goal shortly after halftime sealed the victory, marking Switzerland's first knockout win since 1938.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-07-2026 11:16 IST | Created: 03-07-2026 11:16 IST
Switzerland Shines: Advances to FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16
Switzerland's Marvin Keller celebrates with Switzerland's Remo Freuler after the match against Algeria (Photo: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

Switzerland has advanced to the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 following a decisive 2-0 victory against Algeria, showcasing a dominant display in the Round of 32 knockout match. Breel Embolo, recognized as Player of the Match, provided a critical goal early on to set the tone for the encounter.

Embolo opened the scoring in the 10th minute after Johan Manzambi orchestrated an excellent play, driving down the left wing with a solo run before delivering a precise cross. The effort was capitalized on by Embolo from close range. Switzerland entered halftime with a 1-0 lead, which was quickly doubled when Dan Ndoye fired a low shot into the net in the 46th minute following an advantageous defensive clearance.

Despite attempts led by Riyad Mahrez, Algeria struggled to penetrate Switzerland's organized defense. Although Fabian Rieder missed a late opportunity for a third goal, Switzerland maintained control to secure their place in the next round. The victory ended a long World Cup knockout drought for Switzerland dating back to 1938, with the team now set to face the winner of Colombia vs. Ghana on July 7 in Vancouver.

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