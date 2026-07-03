Tragic Bus Accident Claims Lives in Balochistan

A tragic bus accident in Balochistan, Pakistan, resulted in the deaths of 40 individuals and injured eight others. The bus, traveling from Quetta to Islamabad, plunged into a deep roadside ditch. A total of 48 passengers were on board, according to officials and rescue agencies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Forty People Were Killed And Eight Others Injured After A Bus Fell Into A Deep Roadside Ditch In Pakistans Southwestern Province Of Balochistan On Friday | Updated: 03-07-2026 12:27 IST | Created: 03-07-2026 12:27 IST
Tragic Bus Accident Claims Lives in Balochistan
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A tragic road accident has claimed the lives of 40 individuals in Pakistan's Balochistan province. The incident occurred when a passenger bus plunged into a deep roadside ditch, according to reports from a rescue agency and government officials.

The ill-fated bus was en route from the provincial capital of Quetta to the national capital, Islamabad, when the disaster struck. On board were 48 passengers, with eight suffering injuries in the horrifying ordeal.

As rescue operations continue, both agencies and officials are working to uncover the circumstances surrounding this devastating accident, which has sent shockwaves through the region.

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