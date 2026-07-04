India's E20 Ethanol Fuel: Clean Energy Milestone with Rigorous Testing

Ethanol-blended E20 petrol, part of India's 'One Nation, One Fuel' initiative, has been rigorously tested across two-wheelers and four-wheelers before nationwide rollout. Despite minor concerns on vehicle performance, experts highlight its role in the nation's clean energy transition and adherence to scientific standards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-07-2026 20:34 IST | Created: 04-07-2026 20:34 IST
India's E20 Ethanol Fuel: Clean Energy Milestone with Rigorous Testing
Vartika Shukla, Former Chairman and Managing Director of Engineers India Limited (EIL) (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Ethanol-blended E20 petrol was introduced in India after undergoing thorough testing on both two-wheelers and four-wheelers, ensuring compliance with scientific standards, according to Vartika Shukla, former Chairman and Managing Director of Engineers India Limited (EIL). Shukla assured that the E20 rollout was backed by extensive testing before becoming available nationally.

Addressing its nationwide launch on December 25 under the 'One Nation, One Fuel' initiative, Shukla noted the fuel was initially introduced in select regions before being made accessible at every retail outlet. The program represents a significant step towards India's clean energy goals and aims to decarbonize the nation, offering an overarching strategy for 2030.

Despite concerns over vehicle performance, Shukla highlighted that ethanol-blended fuels might have a slight impact on mileage, alongside other influencing factors like driving habits. Development of the Ethanol Blended Petrol (EBP) program involved extensive stakeholder consultations, adhering to established technical and scientific standards, avoiding any significant gaps in its methodology.

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