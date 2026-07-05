OPEC+ Plans to Boost Output Amid Global Shifts

OPEC+ is poised to increase oil production targets starting in August to offset falling global prices and reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. Production dropped due to past conflicts, but a memorandum of understanding hints at normalization. Challenges persist with UAE leaving the group and Iraq seeking higher quotas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Opec Is Set To Agree On Sunday Another Increase In Output Targets From August | Updated: 05-07-2026 15:15 IST | Created: 05-07-2026 15:15 IST
OPEC+ Plans to Boost Output Amid Global Shifts
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In a pivotal move, OPEC+ is expected to approve another rise in oil production targets from August, according to insider sources. This decision aims to bolster global supply as oil prices drop amid the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

The oil consortium, which includes heavyweights like Saudi Arabia, Russia, and Iraq, has preliminarily resolved to increase quotas by 188,000 barrels per day, adding to previously set targets for June and July. These adjustments follow a significant reduction in output due to the recent U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran that temporarily closed the Strait of Hormuz.

Looking ahead, Brent crude price fluctuations, the UAE's exit, and Iraq's demand for higher production quotas loom as challenges for the group. Nonetheless, a memorandum of understanding hints at the possible resumption of normal operations, easing traders' concerns over long-term supply disruptions.

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