US DoJ Pushes to Toss Out Adani Case Amid Criticism

The US Department of Justice has defended its decision to seek dismissal of the case against Gautam Adani and others, asserting the move is in public interest. Legal experts say the DoJ has provided multiple reasons for dismissal and highlights the limits of court discretion in such matters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-07-2026 10:26 IST | Created: 06-07-2026 10:26 IST
US DoJ Pushes to Toss Out Adani Case Amid Criticism
Seth Levine, Partner at Levine Lee LLP (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The US Department of Justice has taken a firm stance, defending its bid to have the charges against Gautam Adani and others dismissed. This move, underscored by a detailed submission to the US District Court of the Eastern District of New York, highlights questions about the evidence's quality.

Legal experts, including Seth Levine of Levine Lee LLP, note the significant discretion the DoJ holds in such decisions. Levine emphasizes the department's transparency in conveying its rationale, citing legal, policy, and procedural reasons for dismissing the indictment. This stance is seen as reinforcing the boundaries of judicial oversight in prosecutions.

The case, linked to alleged improprieties in solar contracts in India, has drawn attention due to its international implications. The DoJ's assertion that the prosecution lacks a solid jurisdictional basis reiterates its authority over prosecutorial choices, a position supported by legal experts anticipating the court's alignment with this view.

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