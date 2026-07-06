Indian Markets Begin Week on Positive Note Amid Global Economic Signals

On Monday, Indian markets surged with a strong opening as domestic equity benchmarks displayed gains. The BSE Sensex rose by 176.99 points, a 0.23% increase, reaching 77,940.90. Similarly, the Nifty 50 climbed 36.00 points, or 0.15%, to 24,306.85. This positive momentum was supported by mixed trends in Asian peers, with the GIFT Nifty trading at 24,365.50 and the Hang Seng advancing to 23,476.00.

Minor positive trends were observed in the Shanghai Composite at 4,046.71 and Thailand's SET Index at 1,612.30. Conversely, South Korea's KOSPI index experienced a significant decline, falling to 7,933.28, followed by downturns in Japan's Nikkei 225, Taiwan Weighted, Singapore's Straits Times, and Jakarta Composite indices.

India's primary market is witnessing a substantial capital-raising trend. Institutional promoters and private equity firms are leveraging large-scale public issues and Offers for Sale (OFS) to capitalize on current valuations. According to market expert Ajay Bagga, India remains advantageous for 'buy-on-dips,' with financials, pharma, telecom, real estate, and defense sectors appearing attractive. Meanwhile, commodities markets saw downward movement, with Brent Crude and gold prices dropping slightly. Bagga noted supply adjustments by OPEC+ could influence future trends.