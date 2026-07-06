NBFCs Power Through Global Challenges, Set for Strong Q1FY27 Growth

The Indian non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) sector is poised for a robust first quarter of FY27, overcoming global challenges including West Asia conflicts and inflation concerns, as noted in a report by Kotak Institutional Equities. The sector's operational resilience is attributed to its adaptability despite these adversities.

According to the Kotak report, NBFCs are expected to raise growth guidance to around 25%, a significant leap from last quarter's 20% growth due to war-related overhang. The sector experiences an earnings boost primarily from margin expansion, driven by reduced borrowing costs, which declined by 22 to 90 basis points year-on-year.

While yielding a varied landscape, asset yields contracted year-on-year but showed a quarter-on-quarter increase, barring affordable housing finance firms that recently cut rates. With lower borrowing costs and strong disbursement activities, the NBFCs are capitalizing on market conditions, though competitive pressures persist. The sector's segments, including unsecured lending and vehicle finance, are witnessing a revival. Affordable housing finance companies display signs of recovery after a sluggish period, poised for momentum through FY27.