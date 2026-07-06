Supreme Court to Review Allegations in Tamil Nadu Rally Stampede Case

The Supreme Court on Monday gave the green light to hear a petition filed by RS Bharathi, the Organising Secretary of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), raising concerns over alleged witness influence in the Karur rally stampede case. The allegations target ministers in Tamil Nadu's government, led by Chief Minister Joseph Vijay. A bench of Justices Ahsanuddin Amanullah and Sheel Nagu agreed to consider the matter after the plea was brought to attention by Senior Advocate Hufeza Ahmadi.

The devastating stampede occurred during a political rally organized by Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and actor Vijay on September 27, 2025, in Karur, resulting in 41 fatalities. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is currently handling the probe. The plea claims that some individuals connected to the case are making public statements that could sway witness testimonies and undermine the investigation. It calls for directives restricting TVK chief C. Joseph Vijay, Aadhav Arjuna, Bussy Anand, and C.T. Nirmal Kumar from commenting on the ongoing investigation.

The plea underscores the need for restraint on public statements that could attribute criminal responsibility or influence political opposition, potentially interfering with a fair investigation. Concerns have also been raised about the state government's welfare measures, such as ex gratia payments and compassionate appointments, which Bharathi argues might compromise witness integrity during the investigation. The application requests guidelines to ensure such benefits don't affect the CBI's work. Moreover, it urges the CBI to address statements made by Aadhav Arjuna on July 2, 2026, which allegedly aimed to tamper with the investigation connected to Crime No. 855 of 2025.