Supreme Court to Review Allegations in Tamil Nadu Rally Stampede Case

The Supreme Court is set to examine a plea alleging witness influence by Tamil Nadu ministers in the Karur rally stampede case. The plea seeks to prevent statements from key figures, including actor Vijay. The CBI oversees the investigation, with a former Supreme Court judge monitoring progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-07-2026 12:18 IST | Created: 06-07-2026 12:18 IST
Supreme Court to Review Allegations in Tamil Nadu Rally Stampede Case
Supreme court of India (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Monday gave the green light to hear a petition filed by RS Bharathi, the Organising Secretary of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), raising concerns over alleged witness influence in the Karur rally stampede case. The allegations target ministers in Tamil Nadu's government, led by Chief Minister Joseph Vijay. A bench of Justices Ahsanuddin Amanullah and Sheel Nagu agreed to consider the matter after the plea was brought to attention by Senior Advocate Hufeza Ahmadi.

The devastating stampede occurred during a political rally organized by Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and actor Vijay on September 27, 2025, in Karur, resulting in 41 fatalities. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is currently handling the probe. The plea claims that some individuals connected to the case are making public statements that could sway witness testimonies and undermine the investigation. It calls for directives restricting TVK chief C. Joseph Vijay, Aadhav Arjuna, Bussy Anand, and C.T. Nirmal Kumar from commenting on the ongoing investigation.

The plea underscores the need for restraint on public statements that could attribute criminal responsibility or influence political opposition, potentially interfering with a fair investigation. Concerns have also been raised about the state government's welfare measures, such as ex gratia payments and compassionate appointments, which Bharathi argues might compromise witness integrity during the investigation. The application requests guidelines to ensure such benefits don't affect the CBI's work. Moreover, it urges the CBI to address statements made by Aadhav Arjuna on July 2, 2026, which allegedly aimed to tamper with the investigation connected to Crime No. 855 of 2025.

TRENDING

1
New South Wales Joins Battle Against Bird Flu

New South Wales Joins Battle Against Bird Flu

Global
2
Paraguay's World Cup Journey Ends in Heartbreak

Paraguay's World Cup Journey Ends in Heartbreak

Global
3
Sino-Russian Naval Exercises: Strengthening Maritime Cooperation

Sino-Russian Naval Exercises: Strengthening Maritime Cooperation

Global
4
Freedom for Pastor Jin Mingri: A Milestone in Religious Advocacy

Freedom for Pastor Jin Mingri: A Milestone in Religious Advocacy

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Hidden Bottleneck Holding Back Rural Digital Growth

Why Digital Transformation Could Fail to Strengthen Companies in the Next Crisis

Western Pacific's Smoke-Free Push Faces Reality Check as WHO Highlights Serious Compliance Gaps

WHO Calls for Safer Urban Food Policies as Cities Become Epicenter of Global Nutrition Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026