Horrific Murder in Muzaffarpur: Husband Allegedly Kills Wife at Her Parents' Home

In a tragic case that has sent shockwaves through Muzaffarpur, a married woman was allegedly murdered by her husband at her maternal home. The heinous act allegedly took place in Nawada village when the husband reportedly slit his wife's throat before fleeing the scene, local police authorities stated on Monday.

The victim has been identified as Rinku Kumari, a mother to two young children. According to the police report, the incident occurred within the jurisdiction of the Rajepur police station, while her marital residence is in Harnahi, located in the Baruraj police station area. The police revealed that the accused visited his in-laws' home just a day before committing the crime.

Saraiya Sub-Divisional Police Officer, Abhijeet Kaur, explained, "A case of murder by slitting the throat has come to light. Following the murder, the suspect fled the scene." The police, upon receiving alerts about the crime, arrived promptly at the location and have engaged a Forensic Science Laboratory team to gather evidence. A thorough investigation is currently underway with a manhunt launched to capture the accused, as further details are being awaited.