West Coast Critical Minerals Projects Secure $50 Million Boost

New Zealand is investing heavily in critical minerals processing on the West Coast, with two major projects receiving up to $50 million through the Regional Infrastructure Fund as the Government pushes to create higher-value exports and skilled regional jobs. Regional Development and Resources Minister Shane Jones announced that the funding will support Tāiko Critical Minerals in Barrytown and Westland Mineral Sands near Westport, marking one of the Government's largest investments in the country's emerging critical minerals sector.

The projects will share up to $50 million from an $80 million allocation set aside within the Regional Infrastructure Fund for critical minerals development. Jones said processing minerals inside New Zealand instead of exporting raw materials would allow the country to capture more economic value while strengthening regional industries. He said nations across the world are competing to secure reliable supplies of critical minerals used in advanced manufacturing, clean energy technologies, electronics, aviation and medical equipment, placing New Zealand in a strong position because of its natural mineral resources.

Plants will process minerals for high-value industries

Tāiko Critical Minerals will receive up to $20 million to help build a $40 million wet separation plant that forms part of a wider mineral sands mining and processing operation in Barrytown. The consented project will process mineral sands sourced from privately owned farmland, creating a mine-to-market operation within New Zealand.

Westland Mineral Sands has been allocated $30 million to advance a proposed $70 million mineral separation and processing facility near Westport. Both developments will process ores containing valuable minerals such as titanium, zirconium, and rare-earth-bearing concentrates known as monazite, all of which play an important role in modern industrial production. The projects are expected to establish domestic early-stage processing capability, reducing reliance on exporting unprocessed mineral resources while supporting New Zealand's ambition to become part of global critical minerals supply chains.

Long-term investment expected to create skilled jobs

Jones said government backing is particularly important during the early stages of large-scale resource developments because mining and processing projects often require substantial upfront investment before commercial production begins. He noted that resource projects typically operate for decades, providing long-term employment, stable economic activity, and greater certainty for regional communities than short-lived construction projects.

Once operational, the two West Coast developments are expected to create around 170 permanent high-skilled jobs while generating another 90 positions during the construction phase. The Government believes these investments will strengthen the West Coast economy, expand New Zealand's advanced processing capability and increase the value earned from the country's natural resources in international markets.