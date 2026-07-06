Legacy in Transition: Dr. Smiti Jassar Klaire Steps into Strategic Leadership Role at DJ Group

Dr. Smiti Jassar Klaire transitions to the role of Chairperson of the Advisory Board at DJ Group of Institutions. Her new position marks a strategic alignment with the long-term vision of fostering educational excellence and healthcare advancement. Klaire's transition reflects the institution's commitment to maintaining its founding values.

A founding member of DJ College's 1999 dental program, Dr. Klaire embodies the institution's growth journey. Over the years, she has risen from student to leader, consistently aligning with the founder's vision of accessible education and healthcare. Her ongoing engagement highlights her steadfast dedication to advancing institutional goals.

Dr. Klaire continues to champion DJ Group's mission, providing strategic guidance on future initiatives and leadership developments. Her brother, Rhitik Jassar, acknowledges her significant role in institutional progress, emphasizing her impact as a leader and mentor shaped by their father's foundational vision of education and community development.