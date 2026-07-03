Global Stocks Surge: US Jobs Data Boosts Market Optimism

Global Stocks Headed Towards Their Best Weekly Performance In Two Months On Friday After A Lukewarm Us Jobs Report Dampened Expectations For An Imminent Rate Hike From The Federal Reserve

Global stock markets have surged, marking their best weekly performance in two months, as tepid U.S. jobs data eased expectations for an imminent Federal Reserve rate hike. This development restrained the dollar's rise and fueled gold prices. Meanwhile, Europe's STOXX 600 notched a record high, promising a substantial weekly gain.

The MSCI World Index gained 0.4%, driven by increasing demand for European slots with lower price-to-earnings ratios compared to U.S. counterparts. This shift reflects a move away from tech-heavy sectors in Europe due to their perceived overvaluation against cheaper alternatives.

In Asia, semiconductors rebounded, boosting South Korea's KOSPI and Japan's Nikkei. Recent Purchasing Managers' Index data highlighted Asia's economic momentum, although underlying challenges persist. Despite concerns about inflation, shipping issues, and geopolitical events, S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures closed positively, setting an optimism-laden tone in the market.