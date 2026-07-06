Punjab Congress Unraveled: Factional Tensions Come to Fore

The Punjab Congress unit witnesses increased factional tensions as leaders rally behind Charanjit Channi. A show of unity with influential members and subsequent exclusion of others highlights internal divisions ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections. The party's leadership dynamics signal Channi's significant influence over electoral strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-07-2026 13:50 IST | Created: 06-07-2026 13:50 IST
Punjab Congress Unraveled: Factional Tensions Come to Fore
Punjab Congress leaders (Photo/X@Sukhjinder_INC). Image Credit: ANI
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The internal schism of the Punjab Congress deepened as key figures aligned themselves with Charanjit Channi's faction. Veteran leader and MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa shared an image on social media, tagging it with 'Unity is strength.' The photo excluded prominent leaders like Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and marked a significant political statement.

Following Randhawa's post, Channi also shared the image, which later appeared on the Punjab Congress's official handle. The accompanying caption, 'Unity is Strength,' underscored the political undertones as Warring, previously criticized by Channi's bloc, eventually reposted it too.

This development comes in the wake of a crucial meeting between Channi and Randhawa, focusing on strategies for the 2027 Assembly election. The picture, shared ostensibly as a unity symbol, actually signals ongoing factional discord with Channi's faction critiquing the current leadership and advocating for new appointments to regain power in Punjab's political landscape.

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