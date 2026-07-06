A German Government Official Said On Monday That If Canada Chose To Order German Submarines Over South Korean Ones In A Current Contract Battle

Canada is on the brink of making a critical decision that could shape its international alliances for decades. On Monday, German officials suggested that Canada's selection of German submarines over their South Korean counterparts could serve as a cornerstone for long-term strategic cooperation with Europe.

The Canadian Prime Minister, Mark Carney, is expected to announce the winning bidder on Monday, as reported by the Globe and Mail on Sunday. The selection will determine the future of the Canadian navy's underwater capabilities.

The contract battle features two major contenders: Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems, a German-Norwegian collaboration, and South Korean shipbuilder Hanwha Ocean. As the decision looms, eyes are on Ottawa to see which direction it will steer its strategic maritime partnerships.