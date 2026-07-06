Allegations of Election Irregularities Spark Political Tensions in Karnataka

Allegations of irregularities in the voter verification process have emerged in Karnataka, with Janata Dal (Secular) MLC SL Bhojegowda accusing Block Level Officers (BLOs) of violating the mandated procedure. The accusations cite evidence from videos disseminated by HD Kumaraswamy, suggesting group enumeration in community halls rather than the required door-to-door method.

Kumaraswamy, alongside BJP leaders including Pralhad Joshi and R Ashoka, met with the Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer to discuss the alleged shortcomings. They expressed concerns over the political influence affecting the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, emphasizing a need for inquiry into the process.

In response, Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar denied government interference in the SIR process, highlighting efforts to raise public awareness. He claimed the opposition's anxiety stems from these large-scale initiatives, pointing out the provision of online facilities for obtaining caste and income certificates to millions in the state.