Tensions Escalate as Channi Faction Asserts Control in Punjab Congress

Infighting within the Punjab Congress unit intensifies as Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and Charanjit Channi lead a faction challenging PCC President Amarinder Singh Raja Warring. A controversial photo highlights divisions amidst strategic meetings for upcoming elections, signaling Channi's pivotal role in the party's future leadership and campaign plans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-07-2026 13:44 IST | Created: 06-07-2026 13:44 IST
Tensions Escalate as Channi Faction Asserts Control in Punjab Congress
Punjab Congress leaders (Photo/X@Sukhjinder_INC). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

Internal discord within the Punjab Congress has intensified, with Gurdaspur MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa posting a photograph symbolizing the Charanjit Channi faction's growing influence. Prominent Congress figures, such as Pargat Singh and Razia Sultana, appeared in the picture, while key leaders like PCC President Amarinder Singh Raja Warring were noticeably absent.

The overseen photograph, shared with the caption "Unity is Strength," was later reposted by both Channi and the official handle of Punjab Congress. This development follows a significant meeting regarding strategies for the 2027 Assembly elections, attended by senior party leaders and organized by Channi and Randhawa, focusing on reinforcing party structures.

Rumblings of rebellion against Warring's leadership emerged in July when Channi called a crucial meeting, amplifying calls for his leadership ahead of the elections. The All India Congress Committee has since appointed Channi as Chairperson of the Campaign Committee, while tensions persist over Punjab's political leadership dynamics.

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