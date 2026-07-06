Delhi High Court Shields Actor Ravi Kishan's Image Rights

On Monday, the Delhi High Court granted interim protection to actor and BJP MP Ravi Kishan. The court restrained numerous individuals and online platforms from unauthorized use of his name, image, likeness, and personality attributes.

Justice Jyoti Singh directed the immediate removal of URLs allegedly misusing the actor's identity through obscene and AI-generated content. The interim order responds to Kishan's suit seeking to protect his publicity rights amid claims of identity misuse across digital mediums.

The ruling prevents identified and unidentified defendants from exploiting Kishan's persona for profit or personal gain, using technologies like AI and deepfakes. Failure to remove listed URLs promptly may prompt Kishan to seek intervention from companies like Meta and Google.