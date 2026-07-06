PM Modi's Strategic Odyssey: Strengthening India's Pacific Ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has embarked on a strategic six-day tour to Indonesia, Australia, and New Zealand, aiming to reinforce India's Act East Policy and the MAHASAGAR vision. This visit is set to solidify India's presence in the Indo-Pacific by strengthening ties with key regional partners.

Modi's journey begins in Indonesia, marking his first visit since the countries elevated their relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2018. The Prime Minister's itinerary in Indonesia includes high-profile meetings and a visit to the UNESCO-listed Prambanan Temple, underscoring deep cultural connections.

Following his stop in Indonesia, Modi is scheduled to visit Australia and New Zealand. His discussions will focus on expanding bilateral cooperation across sectors, including defense, trade, and people-to-people exchanges. The visit highlights India's growing role as a vital partner in regional stability and economic growth.