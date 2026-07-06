PM Modi's Strategic Odyssey: Strengthening India's Pacific Ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarks on a crucial six-day tour of Indonesia, Australia, and New Zealand to bolster India's Act East Policy and MAHASAGAR vision. The visit aims to enhance strategic partnerships, foster economic collaboration, and deepen cultural connections in the Indo-Pacific region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-07-2026 11:19 IST | Created: 06-07-2026 11:19 IST
PM Modi's Strategic Odyssey: Strengthening India's Pacific Ties
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: X/@narendramodi). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has embarked on a strategic six-day tour to Indonesia, Australia, and New Zealand, aiming to reinforce India's Act East Policy and the MAHASAGAR vision. This visit is set to solidify India's presence in the Indo-Pacific by strengthening ties with key regional partners.

Modi's journey begins in Indonesia, marking his first visit since the countries elevated their relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2018. The Prime Minister's itinerary in Indonesia includes high-profile meetings and a visit to the UNESCO-listed Prambanan Temple, underscoring deep cultural connections.

Following his stop in Indonesia, Modi is scheduled to visit Australia and New Zealand. His discussions will focus on expanding bilateral cooperation across sectors, including defense, trade, and people-to-people exchanges. The visit highlights India's growing role as a vital partner in regional stability and economic growth.

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