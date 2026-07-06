Mumbai Rainfall Claims Lives as Buildings Collapse

Heavy monsoon rains in Mumbai's eastern suburbs led to the collapse of buildings, resulting in the deaths of at least six people, including five children. The severe weather has severely disrupted city life, impacting travel and closing schools.

Devdiscourse News Desk | At Least Six People Including Five Children Were Killed When A Group Of Buildings Collapsed In The Eastern Suburbs Of Indias Mumbai On Sunday | Updated: 06-07-2026 09:35 IST | Created: 06-07-2026 09:35 IST
Mumbai Rainfall Claims Lives as Buildings Collapse
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In a tragic incident on Sunday, buildings in the eastern suburbs of Mumbai collapsed due to relentless monsoon rains, claiming the lives of six individuals, including five children. This marks another unfortunate event during this year's intense rainfall season.

The continuous downpour has not only caused physical damage and loss of life, but it has also severely disrupted daily life in the bustling city. Commuters faced significant challenges as transportation networks were crippled, and a considerable number of schools across the area were forced to shut down as a precautionary measure.

This latest incident underscores the urgent need for improved infrastructure and better preparation to manage the effects of increasingly unpredictable monsoon patterns in one of India's largest cities.

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