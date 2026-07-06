Iberian Property Surge: A Cautious Watch on Spain and Portugal's Real Estate Boom

Spain And Portugal Are Stepping Up Scrutiny Of Their Soaring Property Markets Amid Early Signs Of Overheating

Spain and Portugal are witnessing a boom in their property markets, prompting increased scrutiny from regulators who are wary of potential overheating. Unlike much of the eurozone, these nations report strong demand paired with tight supply, resulting in notable hikes in housing prices.

Spanish house prices jumped 12.9% year-on-year in Q1, while Portugal saw a staggering 17.8% increase—the highest in the EU. Competing Spanish banks, such as Santander and BBVA, are eager to lend amidst high immigration and consumption rates, lifting Spain's economic growth. However, experts like Antonio Luis Gallardo from Asufin caution that continuous price hikes could lead to future market corrections.

While Spain contemplates whether intense bank competition could loosen borrowing conditions, Portugal's central bank has introduced measures to curtail lending risks. Despite robust lending evident from varied statistics, analysts warn that capping borrowing costs alone won't resolve underlying supply issues, pointing out that current market dynamics differ from those preceding the 2008 global financial crisis.