Gadkari Pushes for Swift Completion of Multimodal Transport Projects

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has urged for the expedited completion of multimodal infrastructure projects under the National Highways Logistics Management Limited (NHLML). During a review meeting in New Delhi, Gadkari assessed project-level progress across Multi Modal Logistics Parks, ropeways, intermodal stations, and wayside amenities nationwide.

The Ministry of Road Transport & Highways highlighted that the session targeted specific challenges to prevent delays in project rollouts. Gadkari described these initiatives as pivotal in shaping a future-ready transportation network by integrating multiple modes of transport to streamline freight and passenger movement.

Gadkari emphasized the strategic importance of these projects in unlocking economic potential, fostering regional growth, and enhancing competitiveness. He directed department officials to work with local authorities and concessionaires to resolve land, regulatory, and financial issues hindering progress. The government aims to cut high logistics costs, which impede Indian exports, to match global standards.