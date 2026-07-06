Magellanic Cloud Secures ₹6.25 Crore Surveillance Deal with South Central Railway

In a significant move towards enhancing railway safety, Magellanic Cloud Limited, through its subsidiary Provigil Surveillance Limited, has secured a contract worth ₹6.25 crore from the South Central Railway's Vijayawada Division.

The company will deploy state-of-the-art AI-enabled surveillance technology across major railway stations to improve public safety and operational efficiency. The project entails the comprehensive roll-out of IP-based Video Surveillance Systems (VSS), including cutting-edge CCTV cameras and integrated security infrastructure.

Mr. Joseph Sudheer Reddy Thumma, the Managing Director and Global CEO of Magellanic Cloud, welcomed the order, highlighting the trust placed by government bodies in their solutions. The company is well-poised to leverage the increasing investments in India's railway modernization and public safety frameworks.