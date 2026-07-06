The Longevity Hub: Redefining Wellness Engagement

Speak Social and TTIluxe unveil The Longevity Hub, a premium wellness community challenging conventional wellbeing engagement. Hosting its inaugural event at GMR Aerocity, it unites wellness leaders, offering immersive experiences in nutrition, fitness, and lifestyle. The Hub fosters a culture of longevity, bridging brands with consumers for an authentic wellness dialogue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2026 18:41 IST | Created: 06-07-2026 18:41 IST
The Longevity Hub: Redefining Wellness Engagement
Where Wellness Meets Influence: Introducing The Longevity Hub. Image Credit: ANI

The Longevity Hub, a novel wellness initiative by Speak Social and TTIluxe, has been launched to transform how brands and consumers approach holistic wellbeing. This premium community creates a dynamic ecosystem where wellness intersects with nutrition, fitness, beauty, and lifestyle in a seamless manner.

In collaboration with GMR Aerocity, The Longevity Hub's inaugural event is set to bring together exceptional wellness brands such as The Wellness Co, Looks Salon, and Kama Ayurveda. The event aims to amplify brand presence, forge genuine connections, and offer immersive experiences to enable consumers to directly engage with innovators shaping the future of holistic health. The community covers areas from clean nutrition and mental wellness to biohacking and fitness.

The Longevity Hub provides guests with curated brand showcases highlighting next-generation wellness products, expert-led panels featuring doctors and cultural leaders, and masterclasses with practical wellness tools. Experiential zones allow visitors to engage with wellness firsthand, emphasizing a cultural movement towards longevity through education and connection.

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