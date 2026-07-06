Russia and IAEA: A Dialogue on Nuclear Facility Safety

Alexei Likhachev, the head of Russia's Rosatom state nuclear corporation, announced on Monday a forthcoming meeting with Rafael Grossi, head of the International Atomic Energy Agency. The talks are set for Friday in Russia's Kaliningrad region.

During the meeting, Russia intends to raise concerns over the IAEA's current stance of not assigning blame for alleged Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian-controlled nuclear facilities.

Likhachev conveyed Moscow's insistence on addressing safety and accountability issues surrounding these incidents, highlighting the significance of international cooperation in nuclear security.