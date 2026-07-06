ECB Payment System Faces Second Outage This Week

The European Central Bank's payment system faced a second outage within a week due to a software glitch. The T2 system, which processes trillions in daily transactions, was down for 40 minutes early Monday, causing delays in euro and Danish crown settlements.

A spokesperson for the ECB confirmed that both disruptions stemmed from a recent software update, though systems are now back to normal operations. A similar outage took place on June 29, and commercial banks reported minor delays at Monday's start of the business day.

Last year, a seven-hour shutdown due to hardware failure impacted salaries and welfare payments across the eurozone. The latest glitch underscores potential vulnerabilities in critical financial infrastructure.