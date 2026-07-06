Amit Shah Lays Foundation for 125-Foot Statue of Syama Prasad Mookerjee in Kolkata

Union Home Minister Amit Shah laid the foundation for a 125-foot statue of Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee in Kolkata, marking his 125th birth anniversary. Shah also paid homage at Mookerjee's ancestral home and emphasized Mookerjee's lasting impact on India's unity and integrity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-07-2026 18:44 IST | Created: 06-07-2026 18:44 IST
Amit Shah Lays Foundation for 125-Foot Statue of Syama Prasad Mookerjee in Kolkata
Home Minister Amit Shah at the event (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

In an event marking the 125th birth anniversary of Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee, Union Home Minister Amit Shah ceremonially laid the foundation stone for a towering 125-foot statue dedicated to the Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder. The ceremony took place at Eco Park, Kolkata, commemorating Mookerjee's significant legacy.

During the event, Amit Shah made a poignant visit to the ancestral home of Dr. Mookerjee in Bhabanipur, Kolkata, where he paid his respects by garlanding the busts of Syama Prasad and his father, Asutosh Mookerjee. Accompanied by Suvendu Adhikari, Shah's arrival in Kolkata was met with a warm reception.

In his tribute, Amit Shah highlighted the enduring impact of Dr. Mookerjee's commitment to national unity, especially his efforts regarding Jammu and Kashmir. Shah stressed that Mookerjee's sacrifices and visionary leadership continue to inspire the nation's youth and will be remembered in Indian history.

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