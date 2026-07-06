Essar Energy Transition and Petraco Renew $300 Million Strategic Partnership

Essar Energy Transition Fuels has renewed a USD 300 million crude facility with Petraco Oil Company SA. The deal is set to bolster Essar's low-carbon energy initiatives at the Stanlow Refinery UK and fortify its position in the volatile global energy market while enhancing strategic industry relationships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-07-2026 17:44 IST | Created: 06-07-2026 17:44 IST
Essar Energy Transition and Petraco Renew $300 Million Strategic Partnership
Essar Energgy (Photo/X_@Essar). Image Credit: ANI

Essar Energy Transition has successfully renewed a strategic partnership with Petraco, securing a USD 300 million crude facility between Essar Energy Transition Fuels and Petraco Oil Company SA, it was announced.

The agreement reinforces Essar's commitment to low-carbon energy solutions and the decarbonization of the Stanlow Refinery UK, with significant investments earmarked for these initiatives. The renewed three-year facility underscores Essar's strategic collaborations with leading industry players such as Petraco Oil Company SA, according to company officials.

In a statement, Satish Vasooja, the Chief Financial Officer at Essar Energy Transition Fuels, expressed enthusiasm for the continued partnership with Petraco, citing it as a testament to their robust commercial success. Meanwhile, Alberto Salsiccia, CFO at Petraco, highlighted the mutual benefits that this renewed facility brings, emphasizing its alignment with future collaborative endeavors.

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