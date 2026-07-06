Wall Street Rides High as Investors Eye Earnings Season

Wall Street's primary indexes opened stronger, continuing last week's rally due to a rebound in chip stocks. Investors anticipate central bank minutes and the beginning of the second-quarter earnings season. The Nasdaq Composite, S&P 500, and Dow Jones presented mixed openings as optimism remained cautious.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wall Streets Main Indexes Opened Higher On Monday | Updated: 06-07-2026 19:04 IST | Created: 06-07-2026 19:04 IST
Wall Street Rides High as Investors Eye Earnings Season
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Wall Street's main indexes kicked off Monday on a high note, building on the momentum of last week's rally as chip stocks recovered ground. Investors are eagerly looking forward to central bank minutes and the onset of the second-quarter earnings season later this week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average opened 71.6 points lower, a 0.14% decrease, settling at 52,828.45 points. In contrast, the S&P 500 gained 23.7 points, a 0.32% rise, opening at 7506.96 points.

Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite saw a notable increase, climbing 166.9 points or 0.65%, reaching 25,999.608 points at the opening bell. These mixed trends reflect cautious optimism among investors.

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