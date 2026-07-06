Wall Street Rides High as Investors Eye Earnings Season

Wall Street's main indexes kicked off Monday on a high note, building on the momentum of last week's rally as chip stocks recovered ground. Investors are eagerly looking forward to central bank minutes and the onset of the second-quarter earnings season later this week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average opened 71.6 points lower, a 0.14% decrease, settling at 52,828.45 points. In contrast, the S&P 500 gained 23.7 points, a 0.32% rise, opening at 7506.96 points.

Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite saw a notable increase, climbing 166.9 points or 0.65%, reaching 25,999.608 points at the opening bell. These mixed trends reflect cautious optimism among investors.