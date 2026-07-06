Clash Over Xenophobia: Nigeria and South Africa in Diplomatic Tension

Nigeria Said Two Of Its Citizens Were Killed In South Africa

In a rising tide of xenophobic violence, Nigeria has reported the deaths of two of its citizens in South Africa, one purportedly caused by the police. Amid escalating tensions, Nigeria has issued a stern warning of potential retaliatory measures if the attacks persist.

South Africa’s main police watchdog and foreign ministry are both actively investigating the incidents, urging Nigeria to substantiate its claims. The deaths occurred against a backdrop of nationwide anti-migrant protests, exacerbating diplomatic tensions between the two nations.

Authorities emphasize the importance of utilizing legal frameworks to address these incidents, while migrant rights groups criticize the scapegoating of foreigners for domestic issues. The situation remains fraught as diplomatic channels remain open but strained.