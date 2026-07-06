Nation Celebrates Legacy: Honoring Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a two-year national celebration marking the 125th birth anniversary of Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee. This tribute underscores Mookerjee's dedication to India's integrity and vision, as well as the BJP's commitment to honoring national heroes with a 'Nation First' resolve.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-07-2026 19:11 IST | Created: 06-07-2026 19:11 IST
Nation Celebrates Legacy: Honoring Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

In a bold tribute to a prominent historical figure, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has initiated a two-year national celebration to mark the 125th birth anniversary of Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee. This announcement came as Modi delivered a video message highlighting Mookerjee's undying commitment to India's unity and vision of 'Ek Bharat'.

Mookerjee, who was born in July 1901 in Calcutta, is remembered as an educationist, parliamentarian, and the founder of Bharatiya Jana Sangh, the predecessor to the current ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). His legacy is characterized by a staunch dedication to nationalism, passed down from his father, Sir Ashutosh Mookerjee.

The BJP is celebrating this milestone between July 6, 2022, and July 6, 2024. The commemoration aligns with BJP's ideology of 'Nation First', and serves as a testament to honoring national heroes, drawing immense enthusiasm from West Bengal where BJP's influence is growing.

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