Market Surge: Nasdaq and S&P 500 Lead Week's Ascent

The Sp And The Nasdaq Were On Track To Open Higher On Monday

The stock markets, particularly the S&P 500 and Nasdaq, were set for a positive opening on Monday, extending their rally from the previous week. This uptick was largely driven by a rebound in chip stocks and comes as investors await central bank updates and the second-quarter earnings season.

Chipmaker Broadcom saw a 4.2% rise in premarket trading following a partnership extension with Apple until 2031. Memory-chip companies like Western Digital and Seagate also showed notable gains. Despite earlier losses in semiconductor stocks, healthcare, industrials, and financial sectors provided stability and optimism for broader market participation.

In other developments, SK Hynix aims for a significant U.S. listing, while SpaceX prepares to join the Nasdaq 100. The upcoming earnings season will be crucial, especially for the 'Magnificent 7', as investors grapple with Federal Reserve policies and potential interest rate changes. The market's focus remains on economic data and Fed guidance.