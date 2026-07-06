Market Surge: Nasdaq and S&P 500 Lead Week's Ascent

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq were poised to open higher as chip stocks rebounded, propelling a continued rally. Broadcom's premarket gains and a new deal with Apple boosted chipmakers, while investors anticipated central bank minutes and second-quarter earnings for further insights into market trends.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The Sp And The Nasdaq Were On Track To Open Higher On Monday | Updated: 06-07-2026 18:30 IST | Created: 06-07-2026 18:30 IST
Market Surge: Nasdaq and S&P 500 Lead Week's Ascent
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The stock markets, particularly the S&P 500 and Nasdaq, were set for a positive opening on Monday, extending their rally from the previous week. This uptick was largely driven by a rebound in chip stocks and comes as investors await central bank updates and the second-quarter earnings season.

Chipmaker Broadcom saw a 4.2% rise in premarket trading following a partnership extension with Apple until 2031. Memory-chip companies like Western Digital and Seagate also showed notable gains. Despite earlier losses in semiconductor stocks, healthcare, industrials, and financial sectors provided stability and optimism for broader market participation.

In other developments, SK Hynix aims for a significant U.S. listing, while SpaceX prepares to join the Nasdaq 100. The upcoming earnings season will be crucial, especially for the 'Magnificent 7', as investors grapple with Federal Reserve policies and potential interest rate changes. The market's focus remains on economic data and Fed guidance.

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