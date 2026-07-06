Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd Resume Suez Canal Sailings Amid Red Sea Security Concerns

Shipping giants Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd plan to resume sailings through the Suez Canal after security assessments, affecting freight rates and company shares. Shippers had abandoned the route due to Red Sea conflicts, opting for longer journeys around Africa. The move promises to reduce transit time and improve market dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shipping Groups Maersk And Hapaglloyd Will Resume Some Sailings Through The Suez Canal Under Their Gemini Joint Network | Updated: 06-07-2026 18:31 IST | Created: 06-07-2026 18:31 IST
Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd Resume Suez Canal Sailings Amid Red Sea Security Concerns
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Shipping companies Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd have announced the resumption of some sailings through the Suez Canal under the Gemini joint network, following a comprehensive assessment of the security situation in the Red Sea. The decision, however, impacted both companies' shares as investors anticipated changes in freight rates.

The vital Asia-Europe corridor via the Suez Canal was largely unused after attacks by Yemen's Houthis prompted shippers to seek safer, albeit longer, routes around Africa's Cape of Good Hope. However, the renewed operation is considered a strategic return to more efficient sea routes, potentially curbing elevated shipping costs.

With a focus on enhancing the AE15 service connecting Asia, the Mediterranean, and Europe, transit times through the canal may be cut significantly. Despite this adjustment, Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd emphasize ongoing vigilance amid regional uncertainties, ensuring stability before altering further Gemini services.

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