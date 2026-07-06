Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd Resume Suez Canal Sailings

Shipping Groups Maersk And Hapaglloyd Will Resume Some Sailings Through The Suez Canal Under Their Gemini Joint Network

Shipping giants Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd are making strategic moves to resume their sailings through the Suez Canal, as part of their Gemini joint network. This decision comes after a meticulous security assessment following earlier disruptions caused by attacks in the Red Sea.

Previously, the Asia-Europe trade corridor was abandoned due to these security concerns, prompting most shippers to opt for the longer route around Africa's Cape of Good Hope, escalating shipping costs. However, favorable conditions have led Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd to reconsider their routing through the Red Sea, marking a cautious return to this previously critical corridor.

Despite no changes planned for other Gemini services, the companies have made it clear that any future adjustments will depend on sustained stability in the region. The stock markets responded unfavorably, with Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd shares dropping after the announcement. Analysts speculate that this move could eventually stabilize freight rates and enhance capacity management.