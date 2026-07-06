U.N. Demands Release of Detained Gazan Doctor Amid Human Rights Concerns
The U.N. Working Group on Arbitrary Detention urged the immediate release of Gazan doctor Hussam Abu Safiya, detained by Israel, citing human rights infringements. Rights groups and his lawyer warn his life is at risk due to alleged daily abuses. Israel denies mistreatment, with no immediate response from the Prison Service.
The U.N. Working Group on Arbitrary Detention has called for the immediate release of Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya, a Gazan doctor detained by Israel, labeling the detention as arbitrary.
According to the group, Israel's actions breach several articles of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights. The group has demanded his release and compensation.
Rights groups and his lawyer have expressed concerns about the threat to Abu Safiya's life, citing daily abuses, but the Israel Prison Service has refuted claims of mistreatment. The Israeli Supreme Court has previously not commented on such appeals.