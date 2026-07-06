U.N. Demands Release of Detained Gazan Doctor Amid Human Rights Concerns

A Un Human Rights Body On Monday Called Israels Detention Of Gazan Doctor Hussam Abu Safiya Arbitrary And Sought His Immediate Release As Rights Groups And His Lawyer Warned That His Life Was In Imminent Danger In Its Finding

The U.N. Working Group on Arbitrary Detention has called for the immediate release of Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya, a Gazan doctor detained by Israel, labeling the detention as arbitrary.

According to the group, Israel's actions breach several articles of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights. The group has demanded his release and compensation.

Rights groups and his lawyer have expressed concerns about the threat to Abu Safiya's life, citing daily abuses, but the Israel Prison Service has refuted claims of mistreatment. The Israeli Supreme Court has previously not commented on such appeals.