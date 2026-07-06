U.N. Demands Release of Detained Gazan Doctor Amid Human Rights Concerns

The U.N. Working Group on Arbitrary Detention urged the immediate release of Gazan doctor Hussam Abu Safiya, detained by Israel, citing human rights infringements. Rights groups and his lawyer warn his life is at risk due to alleged daily abuses. Israel denies mistreatment, with no immediate response from the Prison Service.

Devdiscourse News Desk | A Un Human Rights Body On Monday Called Israels Detention Of Gazan Doctor Hussam Abu Safiya Arbitrary And Sought His Immediate Release As Rights Groups And His Lawyer Warned That His Life Was In Imminent Danger In Its Finding | Updated: 06-07-2026 20:03 IST | Created: 06-07-2026 20:03 IST
U.N. Demands Release of Detained Gazan Doctor Amid Human Rights Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.N. Working Group on Arbitrary Detention has called for the immediate release of Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya, a Gazan doctor detained by Israel, labeling the detention as arbitrary.

According to the group, Israel's actions breach several articles of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights. The group has demanded his release and compensation.

Rights groups and his lawyer have expressed concerns about the threat to Abu Safiya's life, citing daily abuses, but the Israel Prison Service has refuted claims of mistreatment. The Israeli Supreme Court has previously not commented on such appeals.

TRENDING

1
New South Wales Joins Battle Against Bird Flu

New South Wales Joins Battle Against Bird Flu

Global
2
Paraguay's World Cup Journey Ends in Heartbreak

Paraguay's World Cup Journey Ends in Heartbreak

Global
3
Sino-Russian Naval Exercises: Strengthening Maritime Cooperation

Sino-Russian Naval Exercises: Strengthening Maritime Cooperation

Global
4
Freedom for Pastor Jin Mingri: A Milestone in Religious Advocacy

Freedom for Pastor Jin Mingri: A Milestone in Religious Advocacy

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Hidden Bottleneck Holding Back Rural Digital Growth

Why Digital Transformation Could Fail to Strengthen Companies in the Next Crisis

Western Pacific's Smoke-Free Push Faces Reality Check as WHO Highlights Serious Compliance Gaps

WHO Calls for Safer Urban Food Policies as Cities Become Epicenter of Global Nutrition Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026