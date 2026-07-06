Trump Intervenes in FIFA Foul Controversy

President Donald Trump has requested FIFA to review a foul against USA striker Folarin Balogun, calling the referee's decision unfair. His intervention has highlighted the disciplinary process, sparking reactions from Belgium, who competes with the U.S. for a quarter-final spot. Trump emphasized he questioned the fairness, not dictating outcomes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | President Donald Trump Said On Monday He Asked Fifa Chief Gianni Infantino To Review A Redcard Foul Against Usa Striker Folarin Balogun And That He Did Not Think The Foul Called By The Horrible Referee Was Fair All I Did | Updated: 06-07-2026 20:02 IST | Created: 06-07-2026 20:02 IST
Trump Intervenes in FIFA Foul Controversy
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President Donald Trump engaged in an unprecedented move on Monday, asking FIFA to review a red-card decision against USA striker Folarin Balogun.

The decision has drawn international attention, notably with Belgium, who faces the U.S. for a quarter-final berth, reacting strongly to Trump's intervention. Trump challenged the fairness of the foul called by what he described as a 'horrible' referee.

Insisting on merely requesting a review, Trump stressed he did not influence decisions, prioritizing team USA's need for top players on the field.

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