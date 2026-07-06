Trump Intervenes in FIFA Foul Controversy
President Donald Trump has requested FIFA to review a foul against USA striker Folarin Balogun, calling the referee's decision unfair. His intervention has highlighted the disciplinary process, sparking reactions from Belgium, who competes with the U.S. for a quarter-final spot. Trump emphasized he questioned the fairness, not dictating outcomes.
President Donald Trump engaged in an unprecedented move on Monday, asking FIFA to review a red-card decision against USA striker Folarin Balogun.
The decision has drawn international attention, notably with Belgium, who faces the U.S. for a quarter-final berth, reacting strongly to Trump's intervention. Trump challenged the fairness of the foul called by what he described as a 'horrible' referee.
Insisting on merely requesting a review, Trump stressed he did not influence decisions, prioritizing team USA's need for top players on the field.