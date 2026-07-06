Historic Verdict: Austrian Court Convicts Former Syrian Intelligence Chief for Torture

An Austrian court sentenced a former Syrian intelligence chief from Raqqa for torture and sexual assault of anti-Assad regime opponents. This rare European jurisdiction involved testimonies from victims who suffered abuses over a decade ago. The trial highlights international accountability for crimes by Syrian state agents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | An Austrian Court On Monday Convicted A Former Syrian Intelligence Chief From Raqqa Of Offences Including Torture And Sexual Assault Over The Mistreatment Of Opponents Of Thenleader Bashar Alassad More Than A Decade Ago The Case Is One Of The Few In Which A European Country Has Asserted Jurisdiction Over Alleged Crimes Committed By Syrian State Agents The Monthlong Trial Included Testimony By More Than A Dozen Victims | Updated: 06-07-2026 20:07 IST | Created: 06-07-2026 20:07 IST
Historic Verdict: Austrian Court Convicts Former Syrian Intelligence Chief for Torture
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An Austrian court has reached a historic verdict, convicting a former Syrian intelligence chief for a slew of offenses, including torture and sexual assault, committed against opponents of Bashar al-Assad's regime over a decade ago. This case stands out as one of the few instances where a European country has asserted jurisdiction over alleged crimes carried out by Syrian state agents.

The trial, which lasted a month and featured testimonies from over a dozen victims, revealed harrowing accounts of abuse suffered in Raqqa. The primary defendant, known as Khaled al-H per Austrian privacy laws, was the head of Syria's General Intelligence Directorate in Raqqa during the uprising against Assad from 2011 to 2013.

The court sentenced Khaled al-H and another defendant, Abu R, a former senior police official, to eight years in prison each. While Khaled al-H was charged specifically with torture, both were found guilty of inflicting serious bodily harm, aggravated coercion, and sexual assault, though they both pleaded not guilty.

TRENDING

1
New South Wales Joins Battle Against Bird Flu

New South Wales Joins Battle Against Bird Flu

Global
2
Paraguay's World Cup Journey Ends in Heartbreak

Paraguay's World Cup Journey Ends in Heartbreak

Global
3
Sino-Russian Naval Exercises: Strengthening Maritime Cooperation

Sino-Russian Naval Exercises: Strengthening Maritime Cooperation

Global
4
Freedom for Pastor Jin Mingri: A Milestone in Religious Advocacy

Freedom for Pastor Jin Mingri: A Milestone in Religious Advocacy

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Hidden Bottleneck Holding Back Rural Digital Growth

Why Digital Transformation Could Fail to Strengthen Companies in the Next Crisis

Western Pacific's Smoke-Free Push Faces Reality Check as WHO Highlights Serious Compliance Gaps

WHO Calls for Safer Urban Food Policies as Cities Become Epicenter of Global Nutrition Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026