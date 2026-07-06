Historic Verdict: Austrian Court Convicts Former Syrian Intelligence Chief for Torture
An Austrian court sentenced a former Syrian intelligence chief from Raqqa for torture and sexual assault of anti-Assad regime opponents. This rare European jurisdiction involved testimonies from victims who suffered abuses over a decade ago. The trial highlights international accountability for crimes by Syrian state agents.
An Austrian court has reached a historic verdict, convicting a former Syrian intelligence chief for a slew of offenses, including torture and sexual assault, committed against opponents of Bashar al-Assad's regime over a decade ago. This case stands out as one of the few instances where a European country has asserted jurisdiction over alleged crimes carried out by Syrian state agents.
The trial, which lasted a month and featured testimonies from over a dozen victims, revealed harrowing accounts of abuse suffered in Raqqa. The primary defendant, known as Khaled al-H per Austrian privacy laws, was the head of Syria's General Intelligence Directorate in Raqqa during the uprising against Assad from 2011 to 2013.
The court sentenced Khaled al-H and another defendant, Abu R, a former senior police official, to eight years in prison each. While Khaled al-H was charged specifically with torture, both were found guilty of inflicting serious bodily harm, aggravated coercion, and sexual assault, though they both pleaded not guilty.