French Government Dodges No-Confidence Bullet Over Heatwave Response
The French government narrowly survived a no-confidence vote initiated by the Green Party, criticizing its response to a severe heatwave in June. With 132 supporters, the motion fell short of the necessary 289 votes. Heatwave caused 2,025 excess deaths, notably among those over 45, said Health Minister Stephanie Rist.
The French government successfully evaded a vote of no-confidence filed in parliament concerning its management of a severe heatwave in June. Despite the push from France's Green Party, only 132 members backed the motion, falling short of the required 289 votes for it to pass.
Health Minister Stephanie Rist highlighted the alarming impact of the heatwave, noting 2,025 excess deaths, particularly affecting individuals over the age of 45. This data underscores the critical health challenges posed during extreme weather conditions.
The vote reflected growing political scrutiny regarding climate response, as similar environmental challenges persist globally, emphasizing the necessity for robust heatwave readiness in France's legislative agenda.
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