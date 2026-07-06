Trump Accounts: A New Era for Wealth Building in America

President Donald Trump's administration has launched 'Trump Accounts,' a program aimed at giving newborns a stake in the stock market. The accounts encourage long-term investing among U.S. citizens born between 2025 and 2028. Critics question its accessibility for families with limited disposable income.

Devdiscourse News Desk | President Donald Trump Said On Monday The Government Had Deposited The First | Updated: 06-07-2026 20:25 IST | Created: 06-07-2026 20:25 IST
Trump Accounts: A New Era for Wealth Building in America

In a notable move from the Oval Office, President Donald Trump announced the inauguration of 'Trump Accounts,' a financial initiative designed to ensure every American newborn becomes a stakeholder in the stock market.

With $1,000 already deposited into over 500,000 accounts, this effort sets out to promote financial literacy and encourage lasting investment practices. Present at this historic occasion were key Nasdaq and NYSE executives, who commended the rare cross-exchange collaboration.

Despite the optimism, the program has faced criticism for being potentially out of reach for poorer families, who might struggle to add to their children's funds. Participating companies, however, including Visa and Dell, have backed the effort with pledges of support and financial matching.

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