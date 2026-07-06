South Africa Launches First National Science Month

South Africa has launched its first National Science Month, expanding its annual science outreach programme into a month-long campaign designed to bring science closer to people from all walks of life. The initiative has received strong backing from the Portfolio Committee on Science, Technology and Innovation, which says it will help demonstrate how scientific research improves everyday life and addresses pressing social challenges.

Month-long programme promotes science for everyone

The inaugural National Science Month (NSM), a flagship initiative of the Department of Science, Technology and Innovation (DSTI), was officially launched at the Vaal University of Technology in Vanderbijlpark under the theme "Science, Technology and Innovation are for Everyone." The expanded programme replaces the former National Science Week with a broader month-long calendar of activities that seeks to make science more accessible to communities across the country. Its primary goal is to increase public understanding of science by promoting science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM), encouraging greater public participation and creating more opportunities for people to engage with scientific research and innovation. The initiative also hopes to inspire collaboration among young people, researchers, innovators and local communities in developing practical, science-based solutions to everyday challenges.

Parliamentary committee backs expanded initiative

The Portfolio Committee on Science, Technology and Innovation welcomed the launch, describing it as an important step towards making science more relevant and meaningful for the public. The committee said it has consistently encouraged the Department of Science, Technology and Innovation and its entities to expand programmes that raise awareness of science and innovation. Members believe National Science Month provides a valuable platform to demonstrate the role scientific research plays in improving lives and supporting national development.

The committee also encouraged Members of Parliament and the wider public to take part in the activities scheduled throughout the month and expressed interest in receiving a report from the Department on the programme's outcomes once it concludes.

Broad participation expected across the country

National Science Month is designed to reach a diverse audience that includes learners, educators, university students, researchers, industry representatives, journalists, policymakers, government departments, tourists and members of the public. By bringing these groups together through exhibitions, discussions and outreach activities, the initiative seeks to foster a stronger culture of science, innovation and curiosity while encouraging more South Africans to participate in scientific advancement.

The Department hopes the programme will strengthen public appreciation of science and create a more inclusive environment where the benefits of research, technology and innovation are shared across society. Information about events and activities planned during National Science Month is available through the South African Agency for Science and Technology Advancement (SAASTA).