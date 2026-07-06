Portuguese Legends Tackle American Football in Texas
Portuguese football stars Jorge Andrade and Bruno Alves donned Dallas Cowboys jerseys in Texas, diving into American football excitement just before Portugal's crucial World Cup Round of 16 clash against Spain. Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo confirmed the 2026 World Cup would be his last as Portugal aims for glory.
In a Texas twist, Portuguese football icons Jorge Andrade and Bruno Alves embraced American football, donning the famous jerseys of the Dallas Cowboys. The pair participated in a unique gridiron experience ahead of Portugal's pivotal World Cup 2026 Round of 16 showdown with Spain in Arlington, Texas.
The festivities were documented on social media, with the Portuguese national football team proudly proclaiming, 'Our legends are now Cowboys.' Spain, meanwhile, engaged with fans in traditional meet-and-greet sessions as they prepared for the forthcoming match.
Amid the buzz, Cristiano Ronaldo confirmed that the 2026 tournament would be his swan song on the World Cup stage, as he relished every moment of what will be his final campaign. Portugal's challenge continues against a formidable Spain side that reached this stage after a commanding performance against Austria.
ALSO READ
-
Farewell to Legends: Neymar and Ronaldo Bow Out of World Cup Stage
-
Inferno in Southern France: Unchecked Wildfires Wreak Havoc
-
Yuvraj Singh's Heartfelt Tribute as Neymar Jr. Bids Farewell to International Football
-
Haaland's Heroics Propel Norway to Historic World Cup Quarterfinals
-
Iberian Property Surge: A Cautious Watch on Spain and Portugal's Real Estate Boom