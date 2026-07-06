SAHRC Expands Food System Inquiry to Examine Private Sector Role

The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) will begin the second phase of its National Investigative Hearing into South Africa's food systems on Monday, widening its inquiry to examine how different parts of the private sector influence food availability, affordability and nutrition. The hearings form part of the Commission's efforts to address growing concerns over hunger and food insecurity despite the country's strong agricultural capacity.

Inquiry focuses on the right to adequate food

The National Investigative Hearing was launched after the SAHRC received complaints and identified recurring concerns through its monitoring work about people's inability to access sufficient food. The inquiry is based on Section 27(1)(b) of South Africa's Constitution, which guarantees everyone the right to have access to adequate food. The Commission said that despite this constitutional protection, millions of South Africans continue to experience hunger and food insecurity.

Children remain among the most affected, with many facing malnutrition and stunted growth, while preventable hunger continues to contribute to avoidable deaths. The Commission described the situation as particularly troubling because South Africa has the agricultural resources and production capacity needed to feed its population.

Second phase turns attention to the food industry

The first round of hearings, held earlier this year, gathered evidence from government departments, civil society organisations and other stakeholders involved in food security.

One of the key findings from those proceedings was the need for a closer examination of the country's food system, particularly the concentration of market power and the influence of private sector companies on food prices, accessibility and nutritional outcomes.

As a result, the SAHRC has decided to broaden the investigation by inviting evidence from businesses and organisations operating across the food value chain.

Broad range of stakeholders to provide evidence

The second phase of the hearings will include input from suppliers of agricultural inputs, agribusinesses, farmers, food processors, manufacturers, retailers, distributors, industry associations and lobby groups.

The Commission said their participation will help build a more complete understanding of the structural, economic and policy factors that shape South Africa's food system and influence whether people can access affordable and nutritious food.

The findings from the expanded inquiry are expected to contribute to recommendations aimed at strengthening the country's food system and advancing the constitutional right to adequate food for all South Africans.